Jurgen Klopp: What the Liverpool manager had to say about the Super League in 2019

With talk of the European Super League and how it will affect the managers and players involved in the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's comments on the matter from 2019 have resurfaced.

Klopp was asked by German publication Kicker two years ago about the plans, to which he claimed he was happy with the Champions League model. Liverpool are one of the six English teams who are set to join the Super League, along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I hope there will never be this Super League,” Klopp told Kicker. "With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a really great product.

“For me, the Champions League is the Super League in which you don’t always have to play the same teams.

“I also don’t feel like my club has to be seeded.

“Of course, it’s economically important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool can play against Real Madrid for 10 years in a row? Who wants to see this every year?”

Liverpool travel to Leeds United tonight in the Premier League with the Reds three points off West Ham United in fourth, with a game in hand on the Hammers.

