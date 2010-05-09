Kaiserslautern & St Pauli seal promotion

Kaiserslautern, the four-time German champions, ended top of the table despite needing a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 against third-placed Augsburg.

St Pauli, the Hamburg club with some of Germany's most loyal fans, held on to second place, despite their 2-1 defeat to Paderborn.

Augsburg will take on the Nuremberg, who finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga, in a two-match relegation play-off.

Hertha Berlin and VfL Bochum were relegated from the Bundesliga.