Kalas agrees new Chelsea contract and returns to Fulham on loan
Fulham have secured the loan signing of Tomas Kalas after the Czech Republic international agreed a new Chelsea contract.
Tomas Kalas has signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea and immediately re-joined Fulham on a season-long loan.
The Czech Republic international, who has made just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea, spent the 2016-17 campaign with Fulham.
Fulham also have Lucas Piazon on loan from Chelsea as they seek promotion from the Championship, having lost in the play-off semi-finals last season.
Chelsea's deal with Kalas follows their decision to allow fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma to spend next season on loan at Stoke City after signing a new six-year contract.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.