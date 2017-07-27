Kalas agrees new Chelsea contract and returns to Fulham on loan

Tomas Kalas has signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea and immediately re-joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

The Czech Republic international, who has made just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea, spent the 2016-17 campaign with Fulham.

Fulham also have Lucas Piazon on loan from Chelsea as they seek promotion from the Championship, having lost in the play-off semi-finals last season.

Chelsea's deal with Kalas follows their decision to allow fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma to spend next season on loan at Stoke City after signing a new six-year contract.