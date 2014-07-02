Kerbrat agrees new Guingamp extension

The 27-year-old was a first-team regular last term, making 42 appearances in all competitions as Guingamp achieved survival in their first season back in the top flight.

Guingamp also claimed a shock Coupe de France win, stunning big-spending Monaco in the semi-final before toppling Rennes in the showpiece.

A club statement on Guingamp's official website read: "It is now official. Christophe Kerbrat (has signed) a contract extension for an additional season.

"(He is) now linked with the Red and Black until June 2018."

Kerbrat joined Guingamp from Stade Plabennecois in 2011.