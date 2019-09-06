Kilmarnock bring in Stephen Hendrie on one-year deal

Kilmarnock have signed former Hamilton and West Ham left-back Stephen Hendrie on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old has been drafted in after Killie sold Greg Taylor to Celtic.

Hendrie has been a free agent since May after making 26 appearances for Southend last season.

The former Scotland Under-21 international made more than 100 appearances for Hamilton before a big-money move to West Ham, but failed to make a first-team breakthrough with the Hammers. He has also played for Blackburn and Motherwell on loan.