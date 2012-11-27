Kompany fit to lead Man City at Wigan
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be fit to lead his side in their Premier League match at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday, first-team coach David Platt said.
Kompany hurt his knee in City's Champions League draw with Real Madrid last week but played the full match against Chelsea on Sunday, despite being on crutches 48 hours before kick-off.
Platt told a news conference on Tuesday that two games in a week was not too much for the Belgium defender.
"Vinnie would have still been feeling the effects of the injury that he picked up last Wednesday in the [Chelsea] game but he got through the game and got through it very well," he said.
"There were no after effects, he iced it straight afterwards as a precaution. We don't really have any concerns for him for Wednesday night."
Gael Clichy (ankle) and Jack Rodwell (hamstring) remain sidelined for the champions, while Joleon Lescott is available.
