Liverpool transfer news: Club warned that Mohamed Salah could leave for Real Madrid

Liverpool have been warned that Mohamed Salah could leave the club if he receives a better offer from elsewhere.

The Egypt international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona throughout this season, and the player himself admitted that he would consider a new challenge.

Salah is under contract until 2023 and Liverpool have hitherto been frustrated in their attempts to tie him down to a longer deal.

The forward will turn 29 this summer and is thought to be keeping his options open for now.

Hamdi Nooh worked with Salah during his time at El-Mokawloon, and the coach believes his former player will consider any offers that come his way.

“Yes, he may think about leaving Liverpool if a better offer comes in, but that’s just my own opinion. He’s unique and his family means everything to him," he said.

Madrid and Barcelona have been spoken of as potential destinations for some time now, while Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

And Mooh thinks the La Liga giants could have an edge in the race for Salah’s signature, should the former Roma man decide to leave Anfield.

“I can’t guess at that [where he might go],” he added. “I enjoy watching Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich but my heart is always wherever Salah is.

“In any case, I’ll be very happy if he goes to a Spanish club. Spanish football is my favourite.”

It is unclear whether either club has the funds to sign a player of Salah’s calibre amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Mooh believes Salah would thrive alongside talented players such as Lionel Messi or Eden Hazard.

“Absolutely! Hazard is one of the best players in the world along with Messi,” Nooh said.

“If Salah joined Madrid or Barcelona he would bring a lot to either team because he will be playing with players who were born to be on the ball.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Bruno Fernandes exclusive: “I can be difficult to understand when Manchester United lose – I was like it as a little kid and haven’t changed”

EUROPE You never know with Liverpool: can the Reds win the Champions League?

QUIZ! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Easter weekend quiz?