Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp eyes £30m move for Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool could make a move for the £30m-rated Rodrigo De Paul in the summer transfer market, according to reports.

The Reds were linked with the Argentina international before the start of the season.

Leeds came closest to prising De Paul away from the Serie A side, but in the end they refused to meet Udinese’s asking price of £35m.

The Italian outfit recently admitted that they could be powerless to keep hold of De Paul beyond the current campaign.

And according to The Sun , Liverpool are weighing up a move for the attacking midfielder ahead of next term.

Udinese are reportedly now willing to listen to offers of £30m, despite the fact De Paul is under contract until the summer of 2024.

It is not yet clear if Leeds will return for the Argentine, but Liverpool could face competition from elsewhere in Europe.

“He has characteristics that many top clubs in Europe are missing,” Pasquale Marino, Udinese’s sporting director, told Radio 24 earlier this week.

“I hope it doesn't happen, but whoever signs him next summer will raise their team to a different level.”

De Paul has also conceded that he does not know where he will be plying his trade next season.

A move to Anfield would no doubt appeal to the former Valencia man, who has been at Udinese since 2016.

“I don’t know when my last day here will be,” he said. “I will give everything for Udinese until that moment.

“There were many rumours about my future in January, but I immediately met the director to tell him I wanted to go nowhere.

“I closed doors for everyone, my daughter was born here and my son is going to be born here.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side return to Premier League action against top-four rivals Leicester in the early kick-off on Saturday.

