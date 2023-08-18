Liverpool make shock approach for Midlands midfielder to bolster ranks: report

Liverpool have turned their attentions to an experienced Premier League midfielder, as they look to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline in two weeks' time.

In a leftfield move, Wataru Endo has arrived from Stuttgart, with the 30-year-old reportedly signed just in time to be registered for this weekend's fixture. Liverpool take on Bournemouth on Saturday at 3pm in their first game at Anfield this season.

But with Alexis Mac Allister functioning as the deepest midfielder against Chelsea, the Reds would like to add another player – and may turn to a familiar face to Premier League fans.

Wataru Endo has joined Liverpool in a move that's come out of the blue (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina is in the crosshairs according to a report in French outlet mercatofoot, as manager Jurgen Klopp looks for further midfield reinforcements. The 29-year-old, who originally played in the Premier League for both Southampton and Fulham before returning with the Midlands outfit after a spell with Nice in Ligue 1, has emerged as a potential signing after Liverpool were beaten to the signings of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Formerly a France youth team international, Lemina has represented Gabon at senior level and his Premier League experience and likely lower transfer fee may make him a popular pick for Klopp as he continues to reshape his new-look midfield.

VIDEO: Why Moises Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez Will Make Chelsea Title Challengers This Season

Lemina made a positive impression at Wolves towards the end of the season, starting 17 of the 19 league games since returning to England in the January window, and played in an impressive performance against Manchester United in their opening game of the season under new manager Gary O’Neill on Monday night.

The report suggests two other of the top five sides in the league are also monitoring Lemina, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia – but that Liverpool are pushing hardest in the search for another midfielder.

Mario Lemina could be on the move imminently (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The club has already spent big on midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, but Klopp has lost plenty of stars – with James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all departing.

Lemina is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €10 million.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.