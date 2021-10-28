Liverpool transfer news: Reds express interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund sensational Jude Bellingham next summer, according to reports.

The England international has made a superb start to the 2021/22 campaign for club and country.

Bellingham has established himself as an integral part of the Dortmund team at the tender age of 18.

His performances have earned admiring glances from across the continent, and some of Europe's biggest clubs have already begun circling.

Manchester United have previously been linked with the teenage starlet, and their arch-rivals have now joined the race for his signature.

That is according to a story by The Sun which states that Bellingham is on Liverpool's wish list ahead of next summer's transfer market.

The Reds are expected to pursue a midfielder at the end of the season, having failed to replace Georginio Wijnaldum earlier this year.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on his way out of Anfield next summer, leaving Liverpool with a vacancy.

Bellingham moved to Dortmund from his boyhood club Birmingham in 2020.

He enjoyed a promising debut season at Signal Iduna Park but has taken his game to another level this term.

The Englishman has wowed Dortmund fans with his displays, and his fantastic goal against Arminia Bielefeld last weekend was shared far and wide.

Liverpool are not the only club keeping close tabs on the 18-year-old, though, as confirmed by Dortmund's sporting director.

"There’s a lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool," Sebastian Kehl told the German television station Sport1. "But there is no bottom line and no exit clause."

Bellingham is therefore unlikely to come cheap, and if rumoured interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid results in firm bids, Dortmund will be able to drive up the price further.

Liverpool must thus be prepared to spend big money on Bellingham, while also convincing the youngster that Anfield is the best place for his continued development.

