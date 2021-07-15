Liverpool transfer news: Reds preparing offer for Italy star Nicolo Barella

Liverpool could make a move for Italy international Nicolo Barella after his impressive performances at Euro 2020, according to reports.

The midfielder played in six of his country's seven matches at the European Championship, missing only the final group game against Wales.

Barella was a key part of the Azzurri's triumph, which culminated in a penalty shoot-out victory over England in the final on Sunday.

It capped a remarkable season for the 24-year-old, who also won the Serie A title with Inter.

Barella only missed two games in the Italian top tier last term, but his future at Inter is in doubt.

Antonio Conte departed at the end of last season and the Nerazzurri still have financial problems.

According to la Repubblica, Liverpool are among the clubs who could table a bid for Barella.

An offer of £60m could prove difficult for the Italian giants to turn down given their financial predicament.

Key figures at the club have reportedly promised Simone Inzaghi that there will be no more sales following Achraf Hakimi's move to PSG.

But every player has his price and Inter would seriously consider a sizable bid should one arrive.

As for Liverpool, it is unclear whether they would be willing to part with £60m for Barella.

The 24-year-old is an excellent midfielder and still has his peak years ahead of him. The Reds have tended to sign players in his mould in recent seasons.

There is also a need to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who has joined PSG. Liverpool still have plenty of options in the engine room, but it is still unclear whether Jurgen Klopp fully trusts the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Both players have been dogged by injury issues of late, so Klopp might not want to rely on them.

Yet £60m is still a significant sum, even for a club of Liverpool's size. Barella would become the third-most expensive Red of all time, after only Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Still, with Inter in a tricky position, Liverpool might be tempted to test their resolve.

NOW READ...

EUROS FALLOUT Why England's Euro 2020 final defeat is different to other heartbreaks

FEATURE England will learn from Euro 2020 - they're still on track for World Cup glory

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?