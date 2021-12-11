Liverpool transfer news: Reds ready to activate release clause of Barcelona starlet Gavi

Liverpool are considering activating the release clause of Barcelona starlet Gavi, according to reports.

The Blaugrana have had little to cheer so far this season, with the club currently seventh in La Liga and out of the Champions League.

The emergence of Gavi has been a rare bright spot, though, with the 17-year-old having established himself as a regular first-teamer.

The midfielder, who joined Barcelona's academy in 2015, has made 19 appearances in all competitions this term.

He first broke into the team under Ronald Koeman and is expected to feature prominently in Xavi Hernandez's side going forward.

Barcelona are crippled by debts totalling more than £1.2 billion, and that will severely restrict their ability to sign top players in the transfer market over the next few years.

Developing youngsters and keeping hold of the stars already at the club will therefore be extremely important for Barcelona.

But they could soon find themselves in a tricky situation with regards to Gavi.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are admirers of the teenager and could trigger his release clause of £42.6m.

Barcelona would be obliged to accept that offer and it would then be up to Gavi to choose where he wants to play.

A fee of £42.6m would be a bargain for such a highly-rated prospect who is expected to be a regular for the Spain national team over the next decade.

The Catalan outlet names Chelsea and Bayern Munich as other potential destinations for the youngster.

Indeed, if Gavi makes it known that he would be willing to depart the Camp Nou, other clubs would surely join the race for his signature.

Barcelona will no doubt attempt to raise the release clause in Gavi's contract, but the power is in the player's hands.

He would only accept such a proposal if a handsome pay rise was also included in the bargain, and that might not be within Barcelona's current financial capabilities.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

LIST Ranked! The 50 best football boots ever

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar