Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to beat Tottenham in race for Inter Milan defender

Tottenham Hotspur face competition from Liverpool in their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are short on options at centre-back after Virgil van Dijk picked up a serious knee injury that will keep him sidelined for most of the season.

Fabinho emerged as a capable stand-in before picking up an injury of his own, leaving the Reds short on options in the heart of defence.

ESPN reports that the Merseyside outfit are now considering a January bid for Inter defender Skriniar, a summer target of Spurs.

The London club tried to sign the Slovakian in the off-season but failed to reach an agreement with the Serie A side for his transfer, as Inter refused to lower their demands of a €60m transfer fee.

Jose Mourinho is said to still be interested in signing Skriniar, either in January or at the end of the season, but Liverpool could move to the front of the queue as they look to quickly solve their defensive crisis.

The 25-year-old has been at Inter for three years, but has only featured twice this season after missing much of the action following a positive Covid-19 result.

