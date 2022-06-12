Luis Suarez to Aston Villa still on the cards - report
By Tom Hancock published
The ex-Liverpool striker could reunite with former teammate Steven Gerrard at Villa Park
Aston Villa (opens in new tab) reportedly remains a potential destination for Luis Suarez this summer.
The striker is available as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) following the expiry of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.
And according to Mundo Deportivo (via BirminghamLive) (opens in new tab), he could yet link up with former Liverpool (opens in new tab) teammate and current Villa boss Steven Gerrard.
A Uruguay legend with 132 caps, Suarez has been linked with a move back to South America with Argentine giants River Plate.
However, the 35-year-old is believed to favour staying in Europe, with Sevilla (opens in new tab) also said to be interested in the ex-Barcelona (opens in new tab) and Ajax (opens in new tab) man.
Villa have already made some eye-catching moves this off-season, bringing in highly-rated centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla for £26 million and promising midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer after his exit from Marseille.
That's in addition to signing Phillipe Coutinho - who Suarez also played alongside at Liverpool - on a permanent basis following his spell on loan from Barca.
With Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings showing signs of forming an effective partnership up front towards the end of last term, going out and getting another striker wouldn't appear to be a top priority for Villa.
But Suarez's pedigree is undoubted - his 2013/14 total of 31 goals is the second-highest in a 38-game Premier League campaign - and he's still got a serious knack for finding the net, doing so 32 times in 67 La Liga appearances for Atleti.
There have also been suggestions that Villa would be open to offers for Ings - although the England international only joined from Southampton (opens in new tab) a year ago.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.