Lukaku breaks Belgium record against Tunisia

Romelu Lukaku has become Belgium's all-time top scorer in major tournaments after his first-half brace in the Group G clash against Tunisia.

The Manchester United striker has now taken his tally to seven in the World Cup and European Championship for the Red Devils after making an outstanding start to Russia 2018.

He scored twice in Belgium's 3-0 opening Group G game against Panama and needed just 45 minutes against Tunisia to score another double.

His first was a drilled left-footed finish from just inside the area to double Belgium's advantage after Eden Hazard's penalty before claiming his second with a cool, clipped finish on the stroke of half-time.