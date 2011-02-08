Madagascar fire French boss Rabier
By app
ANTANANARIVO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Madagascar have dismissed French coach Jean Paul Rabier after losing their opening two matches in the African Nations Cup qualifiers, the Malagasy Football Federation said on Tuesday.
A statement said Rabier had been replaced by Maurice Mosa, who has had two previous spells as coach of the Indian Ocean island nation's team.
His appointment comes a month before Madagascar play their next qualifier for the 2012 finals at home to Guinea on March 27.
Madagascar lost their previous two group matches to Ethiopia at home and Nigeria away in September and October.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.