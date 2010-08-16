Majstorovic moves to Celtic
By app
LONDON - Sweden defender Daniel Majstorovic has joined Celtic on a two-year deal from AEK Athens, the Scottish Premier League club said on Monday.
The 33-year-old, who has played for Malmo, FC Twente and Basle, was released by AEK and joins on a free transfer. Last week he helped Sweden beat Scotland 3-0 in a friendly.
"Celtic is a massive club, with a big history and fans all over the world," Majstorovic said on the team's website.
"It's a club everyone knows about, a club with a reputation in Europe."
