Majstorovic moves to Celtic

The 33-year-old, who has played for Malmo, FC Twente and Basle, was released by AEK and joins on a free transfer. Last week he helped Sweden beat Scotland 3-0 in a friendly.

"Celtic is a massive club, with a big history and fans all over the world," Majstorovic said on the team's website.

"It's a club everyone knows about, a club with a reputation in Europe."

