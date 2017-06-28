Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal

Reported Manchester United and Liverpool target Ryan Sessegnon has signed his first professional contract with Fulham.

The 17-year-old, who can play on the left of defence or midfield, caught the eye of the Premier League's big guns after breaking into the first-team last season.

Sessegnon is regarded as one of the brightest talents in English football and made 26 appearances for a Cottagers side that reached the Championship play-offs last season.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham - who will all play in the Champions League in the upcoming campaign - had been credited with an interest in his signature.

But Sessegnon has seemingly rejected the riches of the Premier League by signing his first professional deal until 2020.

"I'm excited to see what's in front of me at this club, hopefully we can all push on now," he told Fulham's official website.

"Last year I got a lot of opportunities from the gaffer [Slavisa Jokanovic], and I just want to continue that."

Sessegnon's twin brother, Steven, has also signed a three-year deal with Fulham.