Manchester City in shock move for David Alaba before deadline day

Manchester City are set for a surprising bid for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to reports.

City recently announced that Ruben Dias of Benfica was their third signing of the summer after Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Ferran Torres from Valencia. It's thought that the Eastlands outfit are still holding out for another left-back, however, and have been tracking David Alaba's situation all summer.

Alaba was part of the Champions League-winning backline at Bayern Munich, impressing as a centre-back when Alphonso Davies came in on the left. The Austrian, who has also played in central midfield, is yet to commit to his future to Bayern though, and with a wealth of options at left-back - which also includes record signing Lucas Hernandez - the Bavarian club may be willing to let Alaba leave.

Man City are big admirers and after their woeful defensive display against Leicester City last week, are certainly weighing up pouncing for Alaba.

David Alaba has worked with Pep Guardiola before. During the Catalan's stint as manager at the Allianz Arena, Alaba was used in a plethora of positions and roles, establishing himself as one of the best footballers in the world.

It's rare for Guardiola to sign the same player twice - only Thiago Alcantara has worked with the manager across two different clubs - but this summer, City planned to sign a former Guardiola pupil in Messi. Their need for defensive reinforcement could well see the club bid for Alaba.

Should Bayern lose their player, they're unlikely to replace him - at least directly. As mentioned, Alphonso Davies is currently the first choice left-back at the club after breaking into the first team last season, with Alaba being used primarily at centre-back in the Champions League title run.

In Lucas Hernandez, Hans-Dieter Flick arguably has a player better at defending anyway, ready to bring in. Bayern are said to be in need of money following the pandemic and could welcome reducing their wage bill by selling one of the bigger names in the squad who won't be as missed.

Bayern are actually set for a surprise bid of their own as deadline day looms though - as the club appear interested in Tariq Lamptey. The Brighton & Hove Albion right-back has wowed this season, with the German club said to be interested in signing him before his stock rises anymore. It's thought that Brighton would hold out for £25m.

Max Aarons of Norwich City has also been linked with a move to the European champions along with Sergino Dest of Ajax - who now looks set to move to Barcelona.

