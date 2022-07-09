Manchester City: Mauricio Pochettino tipped to succeed Pep Guardiola as manager
By Tom Hancock published
Former Tottenham boss Pochettino - who was sacked by PSG this week - had previously appeared favourite to take over at Manchester United
Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) and PSG (opens in new tab) boss Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to become Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s next manager.
Pochettino led PSG to the Ligue 1 title this season but was sacked earlier this week, with the French giants having come no closer to claiming a first-ever Champions League crown.
He had previously looked like the frontrunner for the Manchester United (opens in new tab) hot seat - but Erik ten Hag ultimately got the top job at Old Trafford.
So what's next for the Argentine - who steered Spurs to three straight top-three Premier League finishes, as well as the 2019 Champions League final - remains to be seen, but could he eventually find himself in the Etihad Stadium dugout?
Well, former City midfielder Trevor Sinclair thinks he'd be a great fit for the job when Pep Guardiola eventually moves on (which it has to be said may not be any time soon!).
Speaking on talkSPORT, Sinclair - who faced Pochettino in England's 1-0 win over Argentina at the 2002 World Cup - said (opens in new tab):
"It doesn't matter how big the players are; we have seen him managing [Lionel] Messi, [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar. So on that side of things, I think he is safe hands. He is a charming man and I think he comes across well in the media.
"I actually feel that Manchester City might be the club for him. I think he might have a bit of a sabbatical now, because I'm sure he is not struggling for finances.
"But I think Manchester City could be the one for him. If Guardiola walks away at a certain stage, that might be a hot seat ready to take for Pochettino."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.