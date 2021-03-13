Manchester City transfer news: Joao Felix in frame as potential Sergio Aguero successor

Manchester City could make an approach for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix this summer, according to reports.

Sergio Aguero is out of contract in June and his future at the Etihad remains undecided, with Barcelona rumoured to be chasing the City legend, who has missed the vast majority of this season through injury.

Aguero himself made the move from Atletico to City ten years ago, and now the Premier League champions are considering a fresh bid for Felix, Eurosport report.

City have coped perfectly well without Aguero – as evidenced by their romp towards another title – deploying Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and even Kevin De Bruyne in the centre-forward role, but they are expected to assess their striking options in the off-season.

Highly-rated Felix joined Atletico from Benfica in a move worth over £100 million in the summer of 2019, around which time City were reportedly sniffing around the young Portuguese.

Felix has played something of a peripheral role for Atletico this season – Luis Suarez has been the main up front for Los Colchoneros, who are six points clear of Barcelona the top of La Liga as they chase a first title since 2014 – but his price tag reflects the great potential seen in him.

The 21-year-old has registered 19 goals for Atleti, although almost a third of his 67 appearances have come from the bench. He’s scored three times in 13 caps for Portugal, most recently in November’s 3-2 Nations League win against Croatia.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third this Mother's Day. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

BOOTS Puma Future Z review: light, bright and so very Neymar

SOCIAL What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers