Manchester City set to sign Arsenal wonderkid this summer: report
Manchester City have all but beaten Arsenal to a title and could now compound the misery with a blow in the transfer market
Manchester City are in 'pole position' to sign an Arsenal wonderkid to double the misery over dealt by the Citizens to the Gunners this season.
The weekend's action saw Pep Guardiola's side trounce Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park, while Arsenal lost to Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline. The results mean that Manchester City can seal a third title in a row against Chelsea next weekend – though another Arsenal loss first against Nottingham Forest would send the trophy to the Etihad early.
And after a bruising season in which Mikel Arteta has come out second-best to his former mentor, rumours are now circling that he could be about to lose one of his most promising young stars to the relentless Eastlands outfit, too.
According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Manchester City are growing ever-confident about landing the precocious Ethan Nwaneri from the Gunners, with the teenager's future in the balance.
Nwaneri became the youngest Premier League footballer of all time when he appeared in the dying embers of the away victory at Brentford earlier this season. So young, in fact, was the 15-year-old that he had to get changed separately away from the rest of his team-mates.
Arteta claimed that he had a "gut feeling" about throwing the midfielder into action (opens in new tab) but it has been suggested that perhaps the Gunners boss gave Nwaneri minutes in an attempt to show him that there is a pathway to the first-team under him in north London.
Chelsea and City have both been linked with a move for Nwaneri since, who Gunners youth coach Jack Wilshere has branded "exceptional" (opens in new tab).
This might not be the only business conducted between City and Arsenal this summer. Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab) claims that the Gunners are pursuing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, while 90min (opens in new tab) says that Joao Cancelo is a target, too.
City lead the table by four points with a game in hand.
With Erling Haaland breaking goal records a-plenty, Pep Guardiola said that Manchester City are monitoring the striker's fitness "24 hours a day".
Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be a major target for Barcelona this summer, while Guardiola has explained why major City stars are being subbed early. One Burnley star has told FFT that Vincent Kompany could manage the Citizens one day.
Mason Mount is an option in midfield, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby rumoured in the attack. Both Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Crystal Palace star Wilf Zaha are on the radar, too. Younger stars are interesting the Gunners, too: Vitor Roque might end up at the Emirates, while Flamengo's Matheus Franca is being watched.
Meanwhile, cult hero Mathieu Flamini has refused to rule out a move to buy Arsenal.
