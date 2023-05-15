Manchester City set to sign Arsenal wonderkid this summer: report

Manchester City are in 'pole position' to sign an Arsenal wonderkid to double the misery over dealt by the Citizens to the Gunners this season.

The weekend's action saw Pep Guardiola's side trounce Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park, while Arsenal lost to Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline. The results mean that Manchester City can seal a third title in a row against Chelsea next weekend – though another Arsenal loss first against Nottingham Forest would send the trophy to the Etihad early.

And after a bruising season in which Mikel Arteta has come out second-best to his former mentor, rumours are now circling that he could be about to lose one of his most promising young stars to the relentless Eastlands outfit, too.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has all but finished second to City – now might see one of his young stars leave for the champions elect (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Manchester City are growing ever-confident about landing the precocious Ethan Nwaneri from the Gunners, with the teenager's future in the balance.

Nwaneri became the youngest Premier League footballer of all time when he appeared in the dying embers of the away victory at Brentford earlier this season. So young, in fact, was the 15-year-old that he had to get changed separately away from the rest of his team-mates.

Arteta claimed that he had a "gut feeling" about throwing the midfielder into action (opens in new tab) but it has been suggested that perhaps the Gunners boss gave Nwaneri minutes in an attempt to show him that there is a pathway to the first-team under him in north London.

Chelsea and City have both been linked with a move for Nwaneri since, who Gunners youth coach Jack Wilshere has branded "exceptional" (opens in new tab).

Ethan Nwaneri is the Premier League's youngest-ever player (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This might not be the only business conducted between City and Arsenal this summer. Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab) claims that the Gunners are pursuing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, while 90min (opens in new tab) says that Joao Cancelo is a target, too.

City lead the table by four points with a game in hand.

