Manchester City transfer news: Sergio Aguero has held talks with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Sergio Aguero has already held talks with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ahead of a potential summer move, according to reports.

The Argentina international is out of contract at Manchester City on June 30, and there has been little progress over a new deal.

Aguero has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2011 and is City’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals.

However, he has been a bit-part figure for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, and he could be about to seek pastures new.

Injury, illness and tactical decisions have restricted the 32-year-old to just nine appearances in all competitions this term.

Only five of those have come in the Premier League, and Aguero is yet to open his account as City close in on another title.

It was previously thought that the striker would return to his native Argentina whenever his time at City came to an end.

However, The Sun report that Aguero is keen to stay in European football for the time being.

A return to Atletico Madrid is one option on the table, with Aguero having reportedly held talks with the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona are also interested in signing a player who has excelled alongside Lionel Messi at international level.

And Italian giants Inter and Juventus are also keeping close tabs on the situation.

With just over four months remaining on his City deal, Aguero is free to discuss a move with non-English clubs.

He could even sign a pre-contract agreement with any of the sides mentioned above, although he is unlikely to put pen to paper before the end of the campaign.

“I am looking forward to putting him in,” Guardiola said of Aguero’s lack of minutes at the weekend.

“We cannot forget he was a long time injured and you get rhythm when you play minutes.

“But he deserves to play and I want it. I want to say keep working hard and your time is coming.

“It’s about his physical condition - he was one year injured. He only played a few minutes. I want to be sure for him - for us as well - but for him.”

