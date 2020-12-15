Manchester City vs West Brom live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Manchester City vs West Brom live stream, Amazon Prime, Tuesday 15 December, 8pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they host West Brom on Tuesday night.

City extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to three games at the weekend, and they also kept a third clean sheet on the bounce. However, their performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford was underwhelming, as City looked flat and bereft of ideas in attack.

Pep Guardiola certainly seems to have succeeded in tightening up his team’s backline, but City have been short of invention and imagination further forward for much of the campaign to date. The return to fitness of Sergio Aguero will no doubt help, but it is notable that City have scored only 17 goals in their 11 matches so far this term. Guardiola will know that an improvement is necessary if his team are to compete for the title. City are 1/12 to win with Betfred.

West Brom were beaten for the eighth time this season at the weekend, as Dwight Gayle’s late goal earned Newcastle a 2-1 win against Slaven Bilic’s side. The Baggies remain second-bottom in the table and their fans will not expect the team to take anything from their trip to the Etihad Stadium, with next weekend’s game against Aston Villa likely to be prioritised. West Brom are a whopping 30/1 to get a win with Betfair.

Aguero could return to City’s matchday squad for the visit of West Brom, although the Argentina international is unlikely to be risked from the start. Eric Garcia is definitely out, with Guardiola set to stick with John Stones and Ruben Dias in the heart of his defence. Phil Foden will hope to come into the starting XI, with City unlikely to field both Rodri and Fernandinho in midfield. A draw is now 21/2 with 888Sport.

Matheus Pereira will again miss out through suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace. Conor Townsend is out until January with a knee problem, while Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu are close to making their returns but are unlikely to feature here.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Amazon Prime in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs West Brom live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

