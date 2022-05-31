Manchester United report: Harry Maguire replacement is in talks already

Manchester United are in talks with a player many have surmised to be Harry Maguire's replacement at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils captain has endured a tough season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, after missing the start of Euro 2020 and the end of the previous season, in which United made the final of the Europa League.

After being rushed back from injury, it seemed as if Maguire's form took a dip – and now, the club are rumoured to be interested in replacing the man they made the most expensive defender on Earth when he arrived from Leicester City.

According to the Guardian (opens in new tab), Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber has opened talks with the club over a potential move that reunite him with former manager Erik ten Hag.

Timber is capable of playing both centrally and at right-back but many have speculated that the young Dutchman would fill in for Maguire. The Amsterdammers are believed to be demanding around £43 million for their star, who Ten Hag has likened in the past to one of his former generals, Matthijs de Ligt.

Still just 20, Timber has been a vital component of two title-winning sides already, despite his tender age.

United have plenty of holes to fill this summer though and with the future of Aaron Wan Bissaka uncertain at right-back, looking for a new leader in the backline might not be the priority. Pau Torres of Villarreal has also been linked.

Timber is valued at around £27m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

