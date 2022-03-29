Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag warned to snub job by Louis van Gaal

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been urged to reject the Manchester United manager's job by the club's former manager Louis van Gaal.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who report that ten Hag is currently considering an offer to take charge of the Red Devils in the summer. ten Hag had reportedly previously informed the Manchester United board that money was not an issue and that he would be happy to accept a lower wage and would not challenge decision makers over transfer budgets.

However, van Gaal's comments could cause countryman ten Hag to reconsider. The former Red Devils boss and current Netherlands gaffer was scathing in his criticism of United and their priorities, and told ten Hag he would be better off going elsewhere.

"I'm not going to advise [Erik], he'll call me himself," van Gaal said. "But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club."

"Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United," added Van Gaal, who was speaking before the Netherlands' friendly against Germany.

"But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it's a difficult choice for a coach. He'd better go to a football club."

United still want to speak to other candidates – with PSG gaffer Maurico Pochettino and Spain's Luis Enrique linked – before they make a final call. Yet the pressure may now be on them to make a decision before ten Hag has a change of heart.

Van Gaal is one of a numbers deemed to have failed during his time at Old Trafford, despite winning an FA Cup during his two years in charge between 2014 and 2016. David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick have all struggled to replicate the success of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who delivered 13 Premier League titles during his 26-year stewardship.

