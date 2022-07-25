Manchester United report: Red Devils to fight Newcastle and Arsenal for midfielder
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United are considering a bid for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after struggling to close a deal for Frenkie de Jong
Manchester United could turn to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in their hunt for a new midfielder, say reports, as their efforts to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona continue to stall.
De Jong has been United’s top target since the summer transfer window opened, but progress has been slow.
The Red Devils were dealt a fresh blow over the weekend when Barca president Joan Laporta reiterated that he didn’t want to sell (opens in new tab) the Netherlands international.
“We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn't accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants," Laporta said.
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, United’s struggles to get a deal over the line could see them turn their attention to Milinkovic-Savic instead.
Lazio want €70 million in cash for the Serbia international, though, and the Roman club’s owner Claudio Lotito is a notoriously hard negotiator.
Corriere dello Sport writes that Arsenal and Newcastle have contacted the midfielder’s agent, but no official bids have been made yet.
Although they are both central midfielders, Milinkovic-Savic is far from a like-for-like alternative to De Jong.
The 27-year-old is 6ft 3in tall and is a strong, technical box-to-box midfielder who regularly chips in with goals and assists, rather than a tempo-dictating playmaker like De Jong.
Milinkovic-Savic had one of the best seasons of his career under Maurizio Sarri in 2021/22, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in Serie A as Lazio finished fifth.
He has two years left on his contract in the Italian capital.
