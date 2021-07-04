Manchester United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo asks for Juventus contract extension

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly told Juventus that the Portugal star would like to extend his contract in Turin.

The 36-year-old’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with less than a year now remaining on his Juve deal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mendes proposed a one-year contract extension to the Serie A giants this week, which would tie him to the club until 2023.

The outlet says that Ronaldo has flirted with Manchester United and PSG in the last two months, but neither club appears to be in a position to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Staying put at Juve, at least for next season, appears to be the likeliest outcome at this point, and the club made that clear during a press conference last week.

Their new Football Director Federico Cherubin said: "there is no signal of a transfer: no signal on his part and neither on Juventus' part".

Ronaldo is by far the highest paid player in the Juventus squad, and in Italy, with a net salary of €31 million per year.

It remains unclear if the striker would be kept on the same terms should he pen a new deal, or if an extension would come with a reduced salary.

The former Real Madrid man’s current deal expires in June 2022, leaving him free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another team from January.

Rumours over his future have been fuelled further by yet another new era beginning at Juve following Massimiliano Allegri’s return as coach.

Allegri was in charge when Ronaldo first joined the club in 2018, but he left at the end of the 2018/19 season before Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo took charge over the last two campaigns.

Ronaldo continues to defy his years. He will turn 37 next season but isn’t showing signs of slowing down yet, as he was Serie A top scorer last term with 29 goals before netting five at Euro 2020 – currently the joint-highest tally along with the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick.

