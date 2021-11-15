Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek WILL leave in January, according to prolific transfer guru

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United in January - according to renowned social media transfer source, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has stressed that van de Beek does love the club but that if his situation doesn't improve between now and the next transfer window, the Netherlands international will be asking to depart Old Trafford - just 18 months after arriving.

Van de Beek cost £35m when he joined from Ajax but has been an unused substitute 24 times in his short time working with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While the 24-year-old is capable of playing deep in midfield, his main competition comes from Bruno Fernandes ahead of him in the no.10 role.

Now, it seems as if plenty of clubs are on alert to sign the player.

Arsenal have been touted in recent weeks and months, owing to a family connection between van de Beek and the club. The midfielder is dating Dennis Bergkamp's daughter, with the Arsenal legend having worked with van de Beek as a youth in Ajax's academy, during a coaching stint there.

Across north London, Tottenham have been mentioned as a potential destination, too. The Lilywhites have a weak midfield at current, with the dynamic Dutchman seen as a potential injection of creativity and energy in the centre of the park.

Everton planned a loan move for van de Beek over the summer, too. The Toffees were rebuffed when the player informed United of his intention to fight for a place in the team - but they could well try to tempt van de Beek to Merseyside again, given the opportunity.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also emerged as a potential destination in recent days too, with Bruno Lage potentially set to rejuvenate the midfield combination of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves that thrived under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Manchester United will want to recoup the £35m they spent on van de Beek but with the star angling for a move, they may struggle to in the winter window.