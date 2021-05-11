Manchester United transfer news: Jack Grealish’s agent says Old Trafford move is unlikely

Jack Grealish’s agent has revealed that Manchester United are no longer favourites to sign his client.

The Aston Villa captain was linked with a move away from his boyhood club last summer, with United at the front of the queue.

In the end Grealish decided to stay put, putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Villa.

The England international has again been linked with United and Manchester City in recent months.

Villa will hope to keep hold of their star man, who has been out of action with injury since February, for at least another season.

But Jonathan Barnett claims several clubs are interested in Grealish, although United are no longer expected to sign him.

“The truth is we don't know [what will happen this season],” the agent told SNTV .

“There are many clubs [interested] and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that [list].

“But he could stay. He could stay as well so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go.

“At the moment he is a Villa player and he has no thoughts about anything else. He could be a big star in the summer, he maybe should have been playing a little bit earlier for England.

"He loves Villa but I think we just have to wait and see how things pan out. It is unfortunate that he has got this injury at the moment but that will be fine.”

Grealish is still hoping to return to action before the end of the Premier League season, but he is unlikely to be involved when Villa host Everton on Thursday.

The attacking midfielder will be keen to get some minutes under his belt before Gareth Southgate picks his England squad for Euro 2020.

