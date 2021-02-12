Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho value plummets as United prepare £50m bid for Dortmund star

Manchester United will reportedly offer £50 million for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, less than half the figure the German club previously demanded.

The 20-year-old has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and the Red Devils’ pursuit of him was one of the biggest transfer sagas of last year.

Dortmund wanted €120m – more than £100m – for the England winger and set a deadline for the offer to arrive, but the Premier League side decided not to bite and played the waiting game instead.

According to Eurosport, that strategy could soon pay off hugely for the Manchester club, as the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and on-field struggles have hit the Bundesliga club hard.

Sources close to United say that the English club’s opening offer this summer will be closer to £50m as they look to take advantage of Dortmund’s precarious situation.

The German outfit this week announced a loss of €26m for the first half of the financial year and they are at risk of missing out on the huge financial boost that comes with Champions League qualification.

Dortmund are currently sixth in the Bundesliga table, with one win in their last five league games, and sit four points outside the top four.

Sancho’s valuation may also have dropped this season, as his form has dipped since a superb 2019/20 campaign, with three goals in 18 league games so far.

