Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer frustrated by failure to sign midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is frustrated by Manchester United's failure to sign a midfielder in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have now gone three games without a win in the Premier League following Saturday's 4-2 loss to Leicester.

United are already five points adrift of top spot and could fall further behind if they lose to Liverpool this weekend.

Before that Solskjaer's side face a crunch Champions League clash with Atalanta on Wednesday.

The Norwegian is beginning to come under significant pressure as he approaches his third anniversary in charge at Old Trafford.

United's summer recruitment was hailed by the supporters, who were delighted to welcome Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Manchester on transfer deadline day in August, but results since then have been disappointing.

And it has now emerged that Solskjaer was not as pleased as others with the club's work in the transfer market.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the former Molde manager is unhappy with the failure to sign a midfielder.

United were linked with Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma but did not appear to pursue a deal for either player.

Solskjaer has chopped and changed in the engine room in recent weeks, with Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic rotated in and out of the team.

United's lack of balance in the centre of the park were exposed by Leicester at the weekend, although the team had several other problems too.

However, Solskjaer is frustrated because he is said to have pushed for a new midfielder in the summer.

Key figures at Old Trafford agreed that a centre-back and a winger should be the priority, and Varane and Sancho were duly acquired.

The opportunity to sign Ronaldo late on in the window proved too good to turn down, but the Portuguese's presence has not yet made United a better team despite his own decent goalscoring record.

