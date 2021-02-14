Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could rival Liverpool for Raphinha signature

Manchester United could join the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha, according to reports.

The Brazilian is enjoying a fantastic debut season in the Premier League after moving to Elland Road from Rennes last summer.

Leeds spent around £17m to sign Raphinha, who has responded with four goals and four assists so far this campaign.

The 24-year-old was the standout performer in Leeds’ most recent win, a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday.

Raphinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days, with the Reds said to be keeping tabs on the situation .

And Jurgen Klopp’s side could face competition for his signature from Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side targeted Jadon Sancho last summer, and they could go back in for the Borussia Dortmund winger at the end of this season.

One of United’s priorities seems to be signing a new right-sided forward, and that is the position Raphinha plays in for Leeds.

The report suggests the Red Devils could try and use Raphinha’s links with Bruno Fernandes to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international played alongside Raphinha at Sporting CP, for whom the Brazilian made 41 appearances in all competitions.

And those connections between the two players could aid United’s pursuit of Raphinha, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side make a move.

“Raphinha is brilliant. I think, to be honest, he has been a steal for Leeds," Patrick Bamford told Sky Sports after the Crystal Palace win.

“As soon as he came in, you saw him in training. You know sometimes with players whether they are good or they are top class, and he really was. He stood out straight away.

“I am surprised that bigger, more established Premier League teams haven’t taken a punt on him because he really is someone special, and he is young.”

Raphinha and Leeds return to action against Arsenal on Sunday.

