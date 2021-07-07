Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils fail to meet Raphael Varane asking price

Manchester United are yet to meet Real Madrid's asking price for Raphael Varane, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their defensive ranks this summer, and are said to have made Varane their leading target.

The France international is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022, and could be open to a new challenge.

Madrid have not ruled out cashing in on Varane this summer, despite Sergio Ramos' exit.

But Marca reports that the Spanish giants are not in a hurry to sell the 28-year-old.

They are also holding out for around £51.4m, whereas United's previous offer was for just £38.5m.

The two clubs remain some distance apart and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will have to up their bid to land Varane.

He would surely be worth it. The Frenchman has been operating at the highest level of the game for years.

He is one of the best centre-backs around, and would bring a wealth of experience to Old Trafford. After all, this is a man who has won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Madrid.

It will be interesting to see what United's approach is from here. They could wait until nearer the end of the transfer window and hope that Madrid cave in. Los Blancos would certainly rather avoid losing Varane for nothing next summer.

But is it really worth it? Would it not be better for United to just meet the asking price now and get Varane in for pre-season training?

You'd imagine that would be Solskjaer's preference. The Norwegian will be delighted that Jadon Sancho is set to join the club next week. But more names will have to follow if United are to win the Premier League title next season.

That has to be the aim for the 20-time English champions, who have not finished on top of the pile since 2013.

Solskjaer knows it too. He's yet to win a trophy as United manager, and that won't be tolerated forever. Over to you, Mr Woodward...

