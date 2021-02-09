Manchester United v West Ham United live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v West Ham United live stream, BBC, Tuesday 9 February, 7.30pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways when they face West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

United’s title hopes were dealt a blow at the weekend, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s dramatic equaliser in second-half stoppage time earned Everton a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford. With Manchester City victorious at Anfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now five points adrift of top spot having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s table-toppers. The FA Cup could represent United’s best chance of silverware this season, so expect Solskjaer to take this tie seriously.

West Ham also drew at the weekend, as David Moyes’ men were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Fulham. The Hammers were not at their best on that occasion, but they are still enjoying a wonderful season that even the optimistic elements of the club’s fan base did not anticipate. As well as competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League, West Ham are eyeing a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for only the second time since the 2010/11 campaign.

Manchester United will have to make do without Eric Bailly, while fellow central defender Phil Jones is a long-term absentee. Paul Pogba was forced off during the draw with Everton with a thigh injury and will play no part here.

Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic and Daniel James are among those who will hope to be included in the starting XI.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Darren Randolph and Arthur Masuaku, who is still on his way back from knee surgery. Michail Antonio sustained a knock in the draw with Fulham, and Tomas Soucek is available after his controversial red card in that game was overturned. West Ham have appealed the decision but no verdict has been reached at the time of writing.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

