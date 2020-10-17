Marcus Rashford says “massive” Edinson Cavani signing can earn Manchester United trophies

Deadline day signing Edinson Cavani will be crucial in Manchester United’s quest for silverware this season, according to Marcus Rashford.

Cavani penned a one-year deal at Old Trafford on the final day of business, after leaving PSG as a free agent at the end of his contract.

The 33-year-old departed the French capital as PSG’s all-time top scorer with 187 goals, and Rashford believes his pedigree at the top level of European and international football will hugely improve United’s strength in depth.

"As a forward line it is something to look forward to," Rashford told Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully he comes in and scores goals, because he can definitely help us win games and points.

"He can be a massive player for us this season. To win two or three trophies in a season you need a squad, it's not possible if you don't have people who can score goals one week and the next week, it's just not possible without three or four forwards in a team.

"Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we'll have."

United travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for a response from his players after their humiliating 6-1 defeat to Tottenham before the international break.

And Rashford believes it’s crucial that he and his team-mates react to the setback with a convincing result and performance at St. James’ Park.

"This is the opportunity to bounce back,” he said.

“Newcastle is a big game anyway, but this is an even bigger game because of the last result.

"When you lose a game you want another one as soon as possible, you want to get that winning feeling back among the squad. Not only do we want to win, we want to win in a way that we can be proud of.”

"It has to change, if it doesn't then it is not what Manchester United are about,” he added.

"That's not to say United haven't had setbacks when they were winning things, but if they did, they always came back and showed what they were made of and why they played for the club. It's important for us to do that now.”

