Marseille confirm Doria's Sao Paulo loan move

The Brazilian arrived from Botafogo in the close-season, but has failed to establish himself under Marcelo Bielsa.

Brazil's Under-21 captain has yet to feature in a senior game for the French club and will spend the remainder of the season on loan at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo.

In a statement confirming the deal, Marseille explained: "Olympique de Marseille and Sao Paulo have reached an agreement for the loan of Matheus Macedo Doria until 30 June 2015.

"The temporary transfer is subject to a purchase option."