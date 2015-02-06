Marseille confirm Doria's Sao Paulo loan move
Marseille defender Doria has completed his return to Brazil - joining Sao Paulo on loan until the end of June.
The Brazilian arrived from Botafogo in the close-season, but has failed to establish himself under Marcelo Bielsa.
Brazil's Under-21 captain has yet to feature in a senior game for the French club and will spend the remainder of the season on loan at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo.
In a statement confirming the deal, Marseille explained: "Olympique de Marseille and Sao Paulo have reached an agreement for the loan of Matheus Macedo Doria until 30 June 2015.
"The temporary transfer is subject to a purchase option."
