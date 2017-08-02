Martinez joins Getafe on loan
Emi Martinez will spend next season aiding Getafe's bid to stay in LaLiga following their promotion from the Segunda.
Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has joined Getafe on a season-long loan.
Martinez, who moved to the Gunners from Independiente in 2010, kept three clean sheets in five appearances for the club last season.
And the 24-year-old will now look to impress for Getafe, who are back in LaLiga after securing an immediate return from the Segunda Division.
Getafe beat Tenerife in the promotion play-offs final to reach the top flight and will start their league campaign at Athletic Bilbao on August 20.
