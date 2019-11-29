McTominay close to Manchester United return

Scott McTominay is pushing to play against Aston Villa as Manchester United return to Premier League action on the back of the 6,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan.

The 22-year-old missed the trip to Sheffield United with an ankle complaint and will be assessed ahead of Sunday – a match Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba will not be available for following an ankle injury of his own.

Luke Shaw, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard and Axel Tuanzebe built fitness by playing 90 minutes as United lost 2-1 to Astana on Thursday, when the remainder of the senior squad stayed at home ahead of facing Villa.

Nemanja Matic, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot continue to build fitness after injury.

Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels is in contention to return to Premier League action at United.

Engels has been out of action since the start of November with a hip injury, but has trained all week and is available for selection after admitting he did not feel ready for Monday night’s victory over Newcastle.

Midfielder Jota is also back in training after a hernia problem, but is short of match fitness, while striker Keinan Davis is due to resume jogging on Monday and is two to three weeks away from a return. Keeper Jed Steer (Achilles) is expected to be sidelined for four months.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Jones, Laird, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, James, Lingard, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Konsa, Nakamba, Targett, McGinn, Hourihane, Lansbury, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley, Kodjia.