Mohamed Salah's football boots are now £100 off, in the best Black Friday football deal

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life under Arne Slot this season, scoring 12 and assisting 10 in just 18 games - and the football boots he has managed to achieve greatness in have been heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Comfortably one of the best football boots around, the Adidas F50 Elite has dropped heavily as the best Black Friday football deals start kicking into gear this week.

Upon making a return to the football boot market in June 2024, replacing the much-loved Adidas X Crazyfast line, the Adidas F50 Elite appealed to the nostaliga many aficionados were calling for from the Three Stripes, following the popular release of the Adidas Predator Elite.

Mohamed Salah's Adidas F50 Elite are in Black Friday sales

Adidas F50 Elite: was £220 now £120 at prodirectsport.com No, we promise this isn't a joke. While we can't promise that the Adidas F50 Elite will make you play anything like Mohamed Salah, if they're good enough for the Liverpool star then they're certainly good enough for everyone else. Lightweight and a great perfomer, the £100 discount is the best deal I've seen so far this Black Friday.

Along with Salah, Florian Wirtz, Rafael Leao and Dani Olmo also wear the Adidas F50 Elite to great effect - though not quite the same dazzling standards the Egyptian forward has manged at Liverpool this term.

But while those players now wear a much bolder turbo (infrared) colourway, the white, blue and red launch colourway has been reduced to just £120, down £100 from the original price. It's the exact same boot, all that's different is the colour.

Adidas F50 Elite (Image credit: Future)

Though they're still among the best lightweight football boots, the Adidas F50 Elite are sturdy when considering the quality of the best football boots for speed, making them more of an all-rounder in the grand scheme of things.

As discussed during our comprehensive review of the boots: "Most importantly, the Adidas F50 Elite is a good football boot and clearly an improvement on the pair that it replaces.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So, regardless of whether you want a pair to be a part of the story or just want a pair of football boots to help you perform on the pitch, the F50 is certainly worth considering."

Adidas F50 Elite (Image credit: Future)

If you're keen on taking advantage of even more Black Friday deals, be sure to check out the best Adidas Black Friday deals.