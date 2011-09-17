Montpellier let two-goal lead slip at Stade Brest

Olivier Giroud, pushing for a first France call-up after a sparkling start to the campaign, opened the scoring for Montpellier after 19 minutes and doubled the lead four minutes before the break with a diving header.

Eden Ben Basat pulled one back after 69 minutes for the hosts and Argentine defender Santiago Gentiletti completed the comeback following a corner before they had Tripy Makonda sent off after a scuffle.

Toulouse joined Montpellier on 13 points from six games after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 late on at home to Bordeaux, whose woes continued despite Cheick Diabate's first-half double.

Lorient joined Lyon on 11 points after ex-Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere, without a club last term, headed in the first goal and beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one for his second in a 3-0 win at home to Saint-Etienne.

Nice overcame Ajaccio 3-0 on the Cote D'Azur, Auxerre and Caen drew 1-1 and Valenciennes battered promoted Dijon 4-0.