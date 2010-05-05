Motherwell and Hibs serve up 12-goal thriller
By app
LONDON - Fans of Scottish Premier League sides Motherwell and Hibernian were treated to a goal-feast on Wednesday when the Europa League-chasing sides drew 6-6.
Fifth-placed Hibernian were leading 6-2 after 65 minutes with striker Colin Nish grabbing a hat-trick before Motherwell hit back to stay in the second Europa League spot in fourth.
Motherwell are on 52 points after 37 games, one ahead of Hibs with Sunday's final fixtures left to play. Rangers have already won the league for a second successive season.
