Nantes claim court has suspended transfer ban

The French club took their case to the Swiss Federal Court, hoping it would overturn the ruling by the CAS.

"Following Nantes's appeal, the Federal Court has decided that the CAS ruling will be suspended. Thus, Nantes can now register new players until further notice," the eight-times French champions said on their website.

FIFA banned Nantes from signing players for two transfer windows when they found Guinea international Ismael Bangoura guilty of an unjustified breach of contract after he left Dubai-based Al Nasr to join the French club in January 2012.