New deal for Defoe but Kaboul KO'd

"Younes Kaboul has undergone knee surgery in France today. The France defender is expected to be sidelined for four months," the Premier League club said on their website on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was forced out of the European Championship in June because of a serious knee complaint.

Spurs also said on their website that Defoe, who is 10th in the club's all-time scoring charts with 119 goals, had signed his new deal.

The 29-year-old former West Ham United and Portsmouth striker has 16 goals in 49 international appearances for England.