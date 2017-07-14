Nice to face Ajax in Champions League third qualifying round
Ajax will meet Nice and Red Bull Salzburg will face HNK Rijeka or The New Saints in the third phase of Champions League qualifying.
Nice have been drawn against Dutch giants Ajax in the third round of Champions League qualifying.
The Ligue 1 outfit will face Marcel Keizer's side across two legs in the most engaging match-up of the qualification phase so far.
Scottish champions Celtic will meet either League of Ireland holders Dundalk or Rosenborg, should they overcome Linfield in round two.
Red Bull Salzburg will face HNK Rijeka or The New Saints if they get past Hibernians of Malta, while FCSB – formerly Steaua Bucharest – have been pitted against Viktoria Plzen.
Dynamo Kiev, who competed in last season's group stage, will take on Young Boys of Switzerland.
Draw in full:
FCSB v Viktoria Plzen
Nice v Ajax
Dynamo Kyiv v Young Boys
AEK Athens v CSKA Moscow
Club Brugge v Istanbul Basaksehir
Slavia Praha v BATE or Alashkert
Spartaks Jurmala or Astana v IFK Mariehamn or Legia Warsaw
Zrinjski or Maribor v FH Hafnarfjordur or Vikingur
Zilina or FC Copenhagen v Malmo or Vardar
Linfield or Celtic v Dundalk or Rosenborg
Hapoel Beer-Sheva or Honved v Zalgiris Vilnius or Ludogorets
Viitorul v APOEL or Dudelange
Hibernians or Salzburg v Rijeka or TNS
Qarabag or Samtredia v Sheriff or Kukesi
Partizan or Buducnost Podgorica v Olympiacos
