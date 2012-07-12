Nilmar set to complete Qatar move
By Nick Moore
Brazilian forward Nilmar is set to sign for Qatari outfit Al Rayyan, ending his three-year association with Villarreal.
The 27-year-old moved to Spaint in 2009 from Internacional and has been linked with a move away from the club following their relegation to the Segunda Division.
A return to Brazil had been a possibility, but it now appears the front-man will put pen-to-paper with the Qatar giants.
"Nilmar [is set] to complete the negotiations attached to the club Al Rayyan," read a statement on the club’s official website.
Nilmar will team up with compatriot Rodrigo Tabata next year, who arrived from Besiktas in 2011.
