Nilmar set to complete Qatar move

The 27-year-old moved to Spaint in 2009 from Internacional and has been linked with a move away from the club following their relegation to the Segunda Division.

A return to Brazil had been a possibility, but it now appears the front-man will put pen-to-paper with the Qatar giants.

"Nilmar [is set] to complete the negotiations attached to the club Al Rayyan," read a statement on the club’s official website.

Nilmar will team up with compatriot Rodrigo Tabata next year, who arrived from Besiktas in 2011.