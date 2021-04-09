Prince Philip dies, aged 99: Will football still be played this weekend?

Premier League, EFL and women's international football matches will still be played this weekend following the death of Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, on Friday.

The FA confirmed on Friday afternoon that games could still go ahead at the discretion of competition organisers, after consulting with the government.

The UK will enter a period of national mourning that could affect a number of events, including in sports.

A minute's silence will be held prior to kick-off to pay respect to the Duke of Edinburgh, who had a strong interest in sports – including being present at the 1966 World Cup Final, 1996 European Championship Final, numerous FA Cup finals and officially opening Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

In an already-condensed season, organisers will have been keen to avoid further delays to matches ahead of Euro 2020 this summer. Friday night's Premier League game between Fulham and Wolves will have pushed administrators to make a decision swiftly.

Home nations sides also have games this weekend, with England Women, Wales Women and Northern Ireland Women all playing on Friday. These matches will go ahead, with a minute's silence and black armbands worn by players.

Jose Mourinho, the Tottenham manager, was one of the first footballing figures to pay his own respects Prince Philip following the news.

Interrupting his own press conference ahead of Spurs' game with Manchester united this weekend, the Portuguese coach said: "I’m sorry to stop, I will answer your question, I’m just sorry because I just read some sad news about Prince Philip.

"So, I would like to express my condolences to the Royal Family and to be very honest and say I have a deep, deep, deep respect for the Royal Family, so my deepest condolences.

"I believe it is not just this country that is going to be sharing these feelings, because I’m not English and I know that many like myself, we have the utmost respect...

"I have only positive feelings for the meaning of the family."