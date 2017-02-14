PSG better tactically and physically - Busquets anguish at chastening Barcelona loss

Sergio Busquets conceded Barcelona were second best in every department as Paris Saint-Germain stormed to a staggering 4-0 Champions League win at Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique's side must somehow complete a comeback unprecedented in the competition's history when the sides reconvene for the second leg of the last-16 tie at Camp Nou next month, but there was scant evidence of this being on the cards.

Angel Di Maria marked his 29th birthday with a sumptuous brace, while Julian Draxler and top scorer Edinson Cavani got in on the act as PSG's former Sevilla boss Unai Emery tasted victory over Barca for only the second time in 24 attempts.

"The were better than us," said Busquets, as quoted by UEFA.com.

"They played better, they were better tactically and they out-did us physically."

The Spain midfielder rejected the suggestion that Barcelona were complacent and acknowledged the task awaiting them in the second leg.

"It's not about the attitude, it's was a football thing," he said. "PSG were better tactically.

"It will be very difficult at Camp Nou but we will try. We always try."