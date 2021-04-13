PSG v Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

PSG v Bayern Munich live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 13 April, 8pm GMT

Bayern Munich will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 3-2 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Bayern and PSG served up a superb first game at the Allianz Arena, as the French giants took a huge step towards avenging their defeat in the final of this competition last season. The two-goal Kylian Mbappe was the standout performer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, whose counter-attacking game plan gave them a first-leg lead to take back to the Parc des Princes. Neymar was also excellent on the night, starring in a No.10 role behind Mbappe.

PSG are likely to adopt a similar game plan on Tuesday, with quick transitions from back to front set to be a key feature once more. However, they may need to defend better than they did last time out, when Bayern created numerous chances and could easily have scored more than two goals. Indeed, the reigning European champions did not play badly in the first leg, and that will give them confidence ahead of the return fixture.

Had Robert Lewandowski been available, Bayern may well have found a way to win last week. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a decent player, but he does not possess Lewandowski’s predatory instinct in and around the penalty area. If Bayern are to continue the defence of their Champions League crown, they will need to be more clinical at the Parc des Princes.

Hansi Flick will hope to have Serge Gnabry available again after the Germany international missed the first leg following a positive COVID-19 test. Kingsley Coman picked up a knock at the weekend but is expected to be fit, while Lucas Hernandez could be available after a bruised rib. Leon Goretzka and Jerome Boateng will need to be assessed, but Nikas Sule is out.

PSG are waiting on Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti, who will be cleared to play if they return negative COVID-19 tests before the deadline. Danilo Pereira will continue at centre-back in Marquinhos’ absence, while Leandro Paredes is back from suspension and could be involved from the start.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a PSG v Bayern Munich live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal