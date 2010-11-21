Pumas dump Cruz Azul out of title race

Pumas, 2-1 down from Wednesday's first leg, went through 3-2 on aggregate having taken a second-minute lead in the second leg with a fine shot from outside the box into the top corner of Jesus Corona's goal by Argentine Martin Bravo.

Cruz Azul, known as the "Blue Machine", had defender Horacio Cervantes sent off two minutes before half-time for kicking an opponent off the ball in the match at the Azul Stadium.

Previously unbeaten at home and top of the overall standings after the qualifying phase, Cruz Azul sat back to defend their tenuous advantage after Cervantes was dismissed, looking to qualify on the away goals rule.

However, defender Nestor Araujo handled the ball in the area six minutes from time and Cacho buried the penalty for Pumas, who were the last team to qualify for the knockout phase, leaving Cruz Azul little time to save the tie.

The scores were level in the other three quarter-finals after the first leg.

America and San Luis, playing later on Saturday at the Azteca, were 0-0 with Sunday's matches between Monterrey and Pachuca and Santos Laguna and Chiapas level at 1-1.